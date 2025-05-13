TJX (TJX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

TJX (TJX) closed at $130.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.61%.

Shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores witnessed a gain of 0.68% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 9.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.07%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of TJX in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 21, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, down 3.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $12.97 billion, indicating a 3.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.43 per share and a revenue of $58.75 billion, signifying shifts of +3.99% and +4.24%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for TJX. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. TJX is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, TJX is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.19, so one might conclude that TJX is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TJX has a PEG ratio of 3.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.62.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

