TJX (TJX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

TJX (TJX) closed the most recent trading day at $88.07, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores's stock has dropped by 0.46% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of TJX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.97, reflecting a 12.79% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.05 billion, up 7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.72 per share and revenue of $53.7 billion, indicating changes of +19.61% and +7.54%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for TJX. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. As of now, TJX holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TJX has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.75 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.68, so one might conclude that TJX is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.13 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

