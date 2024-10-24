TJX (TJX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

TJX (TJX) closed the latest trading day at $114.20, indicating a -0.02% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.76%.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores's stock has dropped by 3.31% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TJX in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.09, signifying a 5.83% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.98 billion, reflecting a 5.37% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $56.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.37% and +3.64%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, TJX is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.51. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.4.

It's also important to note that TJX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.88. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.