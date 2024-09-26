TJX (TJX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $118.08, marking a -0.04% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 0.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TJX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.09, indicating a 5.83% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.98 billion, showing a 5.37% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $56.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.37% and +3.64%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for TJX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TJX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.74, which means TJX is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that TJX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.98. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.49.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)

