TJX (TJX) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

TJX (TJX) closed the most recent trading day at $154.64, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.19%.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores's stock has dropped by 2.77% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 11.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.02%.

The upcoming earnings release of TJX will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1, signifying a 8.70% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.94 billion, up 6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.06 per share and a revenue of $63.6 billion, signifying shifts of +6.98% and +5.35%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, TJX boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, TJX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.02. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.22 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.61. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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