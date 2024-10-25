TJX (TJX) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, TJX (TJX) reached $113.82, with a -0.33% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 3.29% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TJX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, TJX is projected to report earnings of $1.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.83%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.98 billion, indicating a 5.37% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $56.19 billion, indicating changes of +10.37% and +3.64%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for TJX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, TJX boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TJX has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.51 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.41, so one might conclude that TJX is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that TJX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)

