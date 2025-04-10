TJX (TJX) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, TJX (TJX) reached $127.47, with a +1.13% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 3.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 4.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 9.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.53%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of TJX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect TJX to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.23%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $12.97 billion, showing a 3.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.43 per share and revenue of $58.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.99% and +4.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, TJX boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, TJX is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.09. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.81 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.47 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

