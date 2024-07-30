TJX (TJX) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with TJX (TJX) standing at $113.22, reflecting a +0.59% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.5% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.28%.

Shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores witnessed a gain of 1.79% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TJX in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 21, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.90, marking a 5.88% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.33 billion, up 4.45% from the prior-year quarter.

TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $55.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.78% and +3.25%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for TJX. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Right now, TJX possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, TJX is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.52. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.43 for its industry.

It's also important to note that TJX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)

