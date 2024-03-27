TJX (TJX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, TJX (TJX) reached $101.08, with a +1.79% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.51%.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores's stock has dropped by 1.21% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.84%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of TJX in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.87, indicating a 14.47% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.46 billion, up 5.76% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.07 per share and a revenue of $56.21 billion, representing changes of +8.24% and +3.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, TJX is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TJX has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.41 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.55, so one might conclude that TJX is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that TJX currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

