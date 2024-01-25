TJX (TJX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

TJX (TJX) ended the recent trading session at $95.51, demonstrating a +0.59% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 2.35% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.63% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.48% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of TJX will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.11, reflecting a 24.72% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $16.14 billion, indicating a 11.15% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $53.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.58% and +8.03%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.01% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, TJX boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, TJX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.53, so one might conclude that TJX is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, TJX's PEG ratio is currently 2.25. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

