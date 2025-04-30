TJX (TJX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

TJX (TJX) closed the most recent trading day at $128.68, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores have appreciated by 4.33% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of TJX will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.90, showcasing a 3.23% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $12.97 billion, showing a 3.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.43 per share and a revenue of $58.75 billion, representing changes of +3.99% and +4.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, TJX holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, TJX is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.89. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.98.

Also, we should mention that TJX has a PEG ratio of 3.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TJX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TJX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

