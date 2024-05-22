TJX (TJX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

TJX (TJX) reported $12.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.48 billion, representing a surprise of -0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TJX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total : 3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.

: 3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.1%. Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods : 4% versus 3.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4% versus 3.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx : 2% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Consolidated Same Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia) : 2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.3%.

: 2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.3%. Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada - YoY change : 4% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on three analysts. New Stores : 18 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 40.

: 18 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 40. Number of stores - Total : 4,972 versus 4,306 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4,972 versus 4,306 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of stores - U.S. - T.J. Maxx : 1,322 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,326.

: 1,322 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,326. Net Sales- Marmaxx : $7.75 billion versus $7.76 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.

: $7.75 billion versus $7.76 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change. Net Sales- TJX International : $1.54 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

: $1.54 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%. Net Sales- TJX Canada : $1.11 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.

: $1.11 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year. Net Sales- HomeGoods: $2.08 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

Shares of TJX have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.