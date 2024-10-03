TJX (TJX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

TJX (TJX) ended the recent trading session at $115.06, demonstrating a -1.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 0.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of TJX will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.09, indicating a 5.83% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.98 billion, up 5.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.15 per share and a revenue of $56.19 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.37% and +3.64%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TJX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TJX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.05. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.43 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.4.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

