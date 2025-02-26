TJX (TJX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2025, TJX (TJX) reported revenue of $16.35 billion, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.23, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.19 billion, representing a surprise of +0.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TJX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total : 5% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 5% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods : 5% versus 3.7% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 5% versus 3.7% estimated by four analysts on average. Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx : 4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.

: 4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.6%. Comparable Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia) : 7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4%.

: 7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4%. Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada - YoY change : 10% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.5%.

: 10% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.5%. Number of stores - Europe - HomeSense : 75 million versus 83 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 75 million versus 83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Number of stores - U.S.- Sierra : 117 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 121.

: 117 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 121. Number of stores - U.S. - Marshalls : 1,230 compared to the 1,219 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,230 compared to the 1,219 average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales- Marmaxx : $9.97 billion versus $10.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.

: $9.97 billion versus $10.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change. Net Sales- TJX International : $2.08 billion versus $2.11 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.

: $2.08 billion versus $2.11 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change. Net Sales- TJX Canada : $1.45 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

: $1.45 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%. Net Sales- HomeGoods: $2.85 billion versus $2.73 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.

Shares of TJX have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.