TJX (TJX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2025, TJX (TJX) reported revenue of $14.4 billion, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.10, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01, the EPS surprise was +8.91%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total : 4% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 4% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods : 5% versus 4.3% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 5% versus 4.3% estimated by four analysts on average. Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx : 3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.5%.

: 3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.5%. Comparable Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia) : 5% versus 4.8% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 5% versus 4.8% estimated by four analysts on average. Comparable Store Sales - TJX Canada - YoY change : 9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.5%.

: 9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.5%. New Stores : 13 compared to the 41 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 13 compared to the 41 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of stores - Total : 5,134 versus 5,162 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 5,134 versus 5,162 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of stores - U.S. - T.J. Maxx : 1,340 compared to the 1,343 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,340 compared to the 1,343 average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales- Marmaxx : $8.84 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

: $8.84 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%. Net Sales- TJX International : $1.89 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

: $1.89 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%. Net Sales- TJX Canada : $1.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.3 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.

: $1.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.3 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%. Net Sales- HomeGoods: $2.29 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

Here is how TJX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for TJX here>>>

Shares of TJX have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.