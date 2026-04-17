TJX (TJX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

TJX (TJX) ended the recent trading session at $160.68, demonstrating a +2.03% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.52%.

The stock of parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores has risen by 1.81% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of TJX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1, indicating a 8.7% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.94 billion, reflecting a 6.3% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.06 per share and a revenue of $63.6 billion, representing changes of +6.98% and +5.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for TJX. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, TJX holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TJX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.93, so one might conclude that TJX is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that TJX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.02 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 69, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.