TJX (TJX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $89.58, marking a +1.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 4.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TJX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TJX is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.04 billion, up 7.14% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $53.68 billion, which would represent changes of +19.29% and +8.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower within the past month. TJX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TJX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.72. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.83.

We can also see that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TJX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.