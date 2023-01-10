TJX (TJX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $82.44, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 3.49% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.

TJX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TJX to post earnings of $0.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.03 billion, up 1.28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $49.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.47% and +1.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TJX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TJX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.61.

We can also see that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TJX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

