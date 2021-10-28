TJX (TJX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $65.20, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 7.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.57%.

TJX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TJX to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.26 billion, up 21.19% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.99 per share and revenue of $48.18 billion, which would represent changes of +864.52% and +49.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, TJX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.59, so we one might conclude that TJX is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, TJX's PEG ratio is currently 2.06. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

