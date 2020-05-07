TJX (TJX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $48.50, marking a +1.72% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.42%.

TJX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TJX is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 115.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.78 billion, down 37.68% from the prior-year quarter.

TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $36.20 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -40.82% and -13.22%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.43% lower within the past month. TJX is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, TJX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.95.

Investors should also note that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.88 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TJX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

