TJX (TJX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $72.12, marking a +1.31% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.96% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 10.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TJX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect TJX to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.27 billion, down 2.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $49.78 billion, which would represent changes of +9.12% and +2.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. TJX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TJX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.86, which means TJX is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, TJX's PEG ratio is currently 2.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.