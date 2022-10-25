TJX (TJX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

TJX (TJX) closed the most recent trading day at $70.46, moving +1.85% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 14.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94% in that time.

TJX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, down 4.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.27 billion, down 2.08% from the year-ago period.

TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $49.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.12% and +2.55%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TJX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.82.

We can also see that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TJX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

