TJX (TJX) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, TJX (TJX) reached $109.41, with a +0.48% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.04% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.03%.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores's stock has dropped by 2.96% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.74%.

The upcoming earnings release of TJX will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 21, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, up 5.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.33 billion, up 4.45% from the prior-year quarter.

TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $55.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.78% and +3.25%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for TJX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. TJX presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, TJX is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.62. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.26 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that TJX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.