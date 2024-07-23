TJX (TJX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TJX (TJX) closed the most recent trading day at $113.42, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 1.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.16% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.96% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of TJX in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 21, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.90, signifying a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.33 billion, reflecting a 4.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.09 per share and a revenue of $55.98 billion, representing changes of +8.78% and +3.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for TJX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. At present, TJX boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, TJX is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.67. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.57 of its industry.

We can also see that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.03. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Discount Stores industry stood at 2.43 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TJX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.