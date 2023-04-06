TJX (TJX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $78.05, marking a +0.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 1.11% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TJX as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TJX to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.82 billion, up 3.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $53.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.18% and +6.49%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% higher. TJX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TJX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.18. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.18.

Investors should also note that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.11 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TJX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)

