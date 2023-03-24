TJX (TJX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

TJX (TJX) closed the most recent trading day at $74.87, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 4.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TJX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TJX is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.82 billion, up 3.62% from the year-ago period.

TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $53.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.86% and +6.48%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.1% lower within the past month. TJX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TJX has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.29 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.64.

Also, we should mention that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

