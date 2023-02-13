TJX (TJX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

TJX (TJX) closed at $80.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 1.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.

TJX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2023. On that day, TJX is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.03 billion, up 1.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.47% higher within the past month. TJX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TJX has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.69 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.69.

Investors should also note that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.16 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.