TJX (TJX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TJX (TJX) closed at $77.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 0.83% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TJX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TJX is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.82 billion, up 3.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $53.17 billion, which would represent changes of +13.18% and +6.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher within the past month. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, TJX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.84, so we one might conclude that TJX is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TJX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

