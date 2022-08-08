TJX (TJX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TJX (TJX) closed at $63.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 6.58% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TJX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 17, 2022. On that day, TJX is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.09 billion, up 0.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $51.18 billion, which would represent changes of +10.18% and +5.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.27% lower within the past month. TJX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TJX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.25, so we one might conclude that TJX is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TJX has a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

