TJX (TJX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TJX (TJX) closed the most recent trading day at $75.53, moving +0.09% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had gained 10.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TJX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, up 80% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.38 billion, up 31.42% from the prior-year quarter.

TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $49.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +845.16% and +52.51%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% higher. TJX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TJX has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.72 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.4, which means TJX is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

