TJX (TJX) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with TJX (TJX) standing at $96.65, reflecting a -0.88% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.32% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores's shares have seen an increase of 6.32% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TJX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.11, signifying a 24.72% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $16.14 billion, reflecting a 11.15% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for TJX. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher within the past month. Currently, TJX is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, TJX is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.73. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.73.

One should further note that TJX currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

