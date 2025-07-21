TJX (TJX) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

TJX (TJX) ended the recent trading session at $124.94, demonstrating a +2.27% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.38%.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores's shares have seen a decrease of 1.08% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.35%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TJX in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 5.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.06 billion, up 4.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.47 per share and a revenue of $58.81 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.93% and +4.35%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for TJX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. TJX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TJX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.61, so one might conclude that TJX is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.85. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. TJX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Should You Invest in The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)?

Before you invest in The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.