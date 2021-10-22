TJX (TJX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TJX (TJX) closed the most recent trading day at $64.16, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 8.51% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TJX as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TJX to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.49%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.26 billion, up 21.19% from the year-ago period.

TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.99 per share and revenue of $48.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +864.52% and +49.93%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. TJX is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, TJX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.54, so we one might conclude that TJX is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.06 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

