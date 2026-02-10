TJX (TJX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

TJX (TJX) closed the most recent trading day at $153.29, moving -1.89% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores have depreciated by 0.55% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.93%, and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of TJX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.38, showcasing a 12.2% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $17.4 billion, indicating a 6.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.67 per share and revenue of $60.02 billion, indicating changes of +9.62% and +6.49%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for TJX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. TJX currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, TJX is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.48. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 27.33.

We can also see that TJX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.99.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, finds itself in the top 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.