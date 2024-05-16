TJX (TJX) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

TJX (TJX) ended the recent trading session at $98.92, demonstrating a +0.45% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.26%.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores's shares have seen an increase of 5.74% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04%.

The upcoming earnings release of TJX will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 22, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, up 13.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.46 billion, up 5.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.10 per share and a revenue of $56.33 billion, representing changes of +9.04% and +3.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for TJX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.71% increase. As of now, TJX holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note TJX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.03. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.99 of its industry.

It's also important to note that TJX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.52. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

