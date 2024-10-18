TJX (TJX) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

TJX (TJX) closed the latest trading day at $117.71, indicating a +0.2% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.63%.

Shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores witnessed a loss of 0.68% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 3.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

The upcoming earnings release of TJX will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.09, signifying a 5.83% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.98 billion, showing a 5.37% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $56.19 billion, which would represent changes of +10.37% and +3.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for TJX. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, TJX boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, TJX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.83, so one might conclude that TJX is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.97 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Discount Stores industry stood at 2.42 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.