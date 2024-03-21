TJX (TJX) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

TJX (TJX) closed the latest trading day at $99.18, indicating a +0.3% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores's shares have seen an increase of 0.72% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TJX in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, TJX is projected to report earnings of $0.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.46 billion, up 5.74% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.05 per share and a revenue of $56.22 billion, indicating changes of +7.71% and +3.7%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.91% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. TJX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TJX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.4. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.86.

One should further note that TJX currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.