TJX (TJX) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with TJX (TJX) standing at $96.41, reflecting a +0.03% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.12%.

Shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores have appreciated by 2.74% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TJX in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.11, marking a 24.72% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $16.14 billion, showing a 11.15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

TJX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $53.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.58% and +8.03%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for TJX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Currently, TJX is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, TJX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.69. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.93.

It's also important to note that TJX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

