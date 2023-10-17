TJX (TJX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX) closed at $90.61, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 2.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TJX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, TJX is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.79%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.04 billion, indicating a 7.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.71 per share and a revenue of $53.68 billion, representing changes of +19.29% and +7.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. TJX is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note TJX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.14. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.47 of its industry.

One should further note that TJX currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.05.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.