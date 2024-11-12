TJX (TJX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

TJX (TJX) ended the recent trading session at $119.85, demonstrating a +1.52% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

The the stock of parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores has risen by 2.45% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TJX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 20, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.09, up 5.83% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.98 billion, reflecting a 5.37% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $56.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.37% and +3.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for TJX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.12% downward. TJX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TJX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.47. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.2 for its industry.

It's also important to note that TJX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.98. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

