TJX (TJX) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

TJX (TJX) ended the recent trading session at $88.04, demonstrating a +0.22% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.39%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 4.11% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TJX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect TJX to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.04 billion, up 7.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.71 per share and a revenue of $53.68 billion, demonstrating changes of +19.29% and +7.5%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. TJX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TJX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.41, which means TJX is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that TJX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 106, this industry ranks in the top 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

