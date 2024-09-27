TJX Stock Trading Above 200 & 50-Day SMA: What Should You Do Next?

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX is experiencing an impressive upward trend, trading above its 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMA). This robust performance highlights its stability and suggests a strong long-term bullish trend, positioning TJX as a key stock to monitor in the retail space. As of Thursday, TJX was trading at $118.08, surpassing its 200-day SMA of $102.66 and 50-day SMA of $114.90, highlighting a continued uptrend.



The SMA is an essential tool in technical analysis that helps investors evaluate price trends by smoothing out short-term fluctuations. This approach provides a clearer perspective on a stock's long-term direction. This technical strength, coupled with the TJX stock's sustained momentum, indicates positive market sentiment and reflects investor confidence in its financial health and growth potential.



Shares of this leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions have increased 16.5% in the past six months compared with the broader industry’s growth of 10%. In comparison, the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector and the S&P 500 registered increases of 8.4% and 9.1%, respectively, during the same timeframe.



The TJX Companies’ stock currently stands 2.5% below its 52-week high of $121.13, scaled on Aug. 28.



Understanding The TJX Companies’ Growth Story

TJX is focused on offering consumers attractive deals on popular brands and fashions. The company demonstrated key drivers of success in its recent performance, with a focus on delivering an exceptional shopping experience and outstanding value to its customers. The company’s flexible off-price business model was a significant contributor to its strong second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with sales and earnings exceeding expectations.



A key indicator of the business's strength is the consistent increase in customer transactions, which drove comp sales growth across all divisions. The Marmaxx division stands out as a key driver, reporting mid-single-digit increases in sales and transactions, reflecting the appeal of TJX’s exciting merchandise assortment, great brands and compelling value to consumers across its various geographies.



The company is experiencing growth through its robust store openings and e-commerce initiatives. In the fiscal second quarter, TJX added 29 new stores, reaching a total of 5,001 locations and plans to expand to nearly 6,300 stores in existing markets over the long term. Management aims to enhance its international presence through investments in Grupo Axo and Brands for Less, allowing it to tap into off-price retail growth in new countries. Strong potential also exists for opening new HomeGoods and HomeSense stores, enabling the company to capture additional market share in the U.S. home market.



As online shopping continues to rise, TJX is implementing strategies to strengthen its e-commerce business, supported by an efficient supply chain and a compelling assortment of quality branded merchandise. Marketing efforts also play a pivotal role in driving traffic. Campaigns that reinforce the brand's value proposition aim to attract existing and new customers, encouraging frequent visits across retail banners.



TJX's growth story is a blend of strategic execution, strong product offerings, and an unwavering commitment to delivering value. As the company continues to expand its reach and enhance customer experiences, it remains well-positioned for sustained success in the retail landscape.

Strong Financial Projections Signal Confidence in TJX

The TJX Companies has kicked off third-quarter fiscal 2025 on a strong note, benefiting from favorable buying conditions in the marketplace. This positioning allows the company to deliver fresh and appealing merchandise both in stores and online throughout the fall and holiday seasons. For the fiscal third quarter, TJX anticipates a consolidated comparable store sales increase of 2-3%, along with a pretax profit margin forecast of 11.8-11.9%. The company also expects earnings per share (EPS) to fall within the range of $1.06-$1.08, implying year-over-year growth.



Following robust fiscal second-quarter results, management raised its full-year guidance. For the fiscal 2025, TJX now expects consolidated comparable store sales to grow around 3%, up from the earlier estimate of 2-3%. The expected EPS for the fiscal 2025 has also been revised upward to a range of $4.09-$4.13 from $4.03-$4.09 expected earlier, reflecting increased confidence in the company’s performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX’s third-quarter and fiscal 2025 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 5.8% and 10.4%, respectively. This anticipated growth reinforces the potential for impressive performance, further attracting investor interest.



TJX’s Compelling Valuation Metrics

Its current valuation presents a compelling opportunity for investors, given its strong market position and attractive pricing relative to its peers. Trading at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 26.88, TJX not only offers a discount compared to the industry average of 30.38 but also stands below its five-year high of 148.61. This suggests that the market might not fully recognize the company's robust fundamentals and potential for growth. TJX’s Value Score of B adds to the upside.



The TJX Companies Has Its Set of Challenges

While SG&A costs decreased in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, projected increases in store wage and payroll expenses are likely to persist throughout the year. In the upcoming fiscal third quarter, SG&A is expected to reach approximately 19.5%, reflecting a 10-basis point increase year-over-year. Higher incentive compensation accruals planned for the second half may impact The TJX Companies' profitability. Potential rises in freight expenses could further strain the company’s margins. This combination of escalating costs and the expectation of flat gross margins may hinder TJX's ability to sustain strong profitability in the future.



The company faces considerable competition from established retailers like Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL, Target Corporation TGT and Costco Wholesale Corporation COST, which could undermine its market share and pricing authority. Also, it is at risk from unfavorable foreign currency translations due to its international operations.

TJX Stock: A Strategic Guide for Investors

TJX Companies’ success story is highlighted by its strong technical indicators, robust growth strategies and positive financial projections. However, potential investors should remain cautious of the challenges ahead, including rising operational costs and intense competition in the retail sector. As TJX continues to expand its footprint and enhance its e-commerce capabilities, monitoring its performance relative to these challenges will be crucial. Potential shareholders can wait for a more favorable entry point, while current stakeholders might consider holding the stock, as its strong fundamentals point to robust long-term prospects. At present, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



