TJX sees weak annual profit as costs bite

Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

February 22, 2023 — 07:40 am EST

Written by Aatrayee Chatterjee and Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc TJX.N forecast annual profit below Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, as the off-price retailer's margins take a hit from persisting supply chain costs and inflationary pressures.

TJX, which has been battling higher freight and labor costs due to persistent global supply chain disruptions, the Russia-Ukraine war and surging inflation, had selectively increased prices from fiscal 2022 on some products.

Shares of the HomeGoods owner rose marginally in premarket trading after the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue.

The discount store operator now expects full-year adjusted profit per share between $3.29 and $3.41, compared with analysts' estimates of $3.57, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's net sales rose to $14.52 billion from $13.85 billion in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' estimates of $14.07 billion.

