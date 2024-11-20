TJX reports Q3 EPS $1.14, consensus $1.10

Reports Q3 revenue $14.06B, consensus $13.95B. Total inventories as of November were $8.4B, compared to $8.3B at the end of the third quarter of FY24. Consolidated comparable store sales increased 3% in Q3. Ernie Herrman, Chief Executive Officer and President of The TJX (TJX) Companies, Inc., stated, “I am very pleased with our third quarter results and the strong execution of our off-price business fundamentals by our teams. Our comp store sales increase of 3% was at the high-end of our plan, and both pretax profit margin and earnings per share came in well above our expectations. Across the Company, customer transactions drove our comp sales increases, which tells us that our values and treasure hunt shopping experience are appealing to a wide range of customers. I want to specifically highlight our European team for their strong results, which drove the 7% comp increase at our TJX International division. With our above-plan profitability results in the third quarter, we are raising our full year guidance for pretax profit margin and earnings per share. The fourth quarter is off to a strong start, and we are excited about our opportunities for the holiday selling season. In stores and online, we are offering consumers an ever-changing and inspiring shopping destination for gifts at excellent values, and feel confident that there will be something for everyone when they shop us. Going forward, we continue to see great potential to successfully grow TJX around the globe well into the future.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TJX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.