TJX to Report Q4 Earnings: Essential Insights Ahead of the Report

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on Feb. 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $17.4 billion, which indicates a 6.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate, which has increased 1 cent over the past 60 days to $1.38 per share, calls for a 12.2% rise compared with the same period last year. TJX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average.

The TJX Companies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The TJX Companies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The TJX Companies, Inc. Quote

Things to Know Ahead of TJX’s Q4 Earnings

The TJX Companies has been benefiting from the strength of its off-price retail model, which continues to resonate with value-focused consumers amid a cautious spending environment. The company has been witnessing solid customer traffic and transaction growth across banners, supported by its compelling branded assortment and everyday value proposition. TJX’s flexible buying model and broad vendor relationships have enabled it to capitalize on marketplace opportunities and maintain a steady flow of fresh merchandise, which is expected to have supported performance in the fourth quarter.



On its lastearnings call management noted that the fourth quarter started on a strong note. Expanded assortments in gifting, seasonal merchandise and consumables, along with targeted marketing initiatives, are likely to have driven store traffic during the holiday selling period. In addition, TJX’s strong inventory position and ability to chase in-season trends are likely to have supported comparable sales growth.



For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, The TJX Companies expects consolidated comparable store sales growth of 2-3%, with consolidated net sales projected in the range of $17.1 billion to $17.3 billion. Earnings per share are anticipated between $1.33 and $1.36, up 8% to 11% year over year.



However, TJX continues to face cost pressures that might have weighed on margins. Higher store wages and payroll expenses remain a headwind, while freight, shrink and tariff-related costs continue to pose challenges. These factors might have continued to pressure overall profitability in the upcoming quarter.

Earnings Whispers for TJX Stock

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for The TJX Companies this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chance of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



The TJX Companies currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Some Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Dollar General Corporation DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.82% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General’s upcoming quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at $1.58, implying 6% year-over-year decline. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.75 billion, which indicates an increase of 4.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. DG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average.



Costco Wholesale Corporation COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.87% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $69.22 billion, indicating an 8.6% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Costco’s earnings is pegged at $4.53 per share, implying 12.7% growth from the year-ago quarter. COST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.5%, on average.



The Home Depot, Inc. HD currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.06% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Home Depot’s upcoming quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at $2.52, implying 19.5% year-over-year decline.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $38.25 billion, which indicates a decrease of 3.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. HD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of negative 0.1%, on average.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.