TJX Recalls Office Chairs

(RTTNews) - Department store chain operator TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has issued a recall of about 81,700 office chairs as the back of the chairs can break leading to injuries.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the back of the recalled chair can break or detach from the seat base when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

The company said it has received 12 reports in which the back of the chair broke or detached from the seat base when a consumer was seated in a chair at a store, including 10 reports of injuries, including contusions, strains, numbness, bruising and one reported concussion.

The recall involves office chairs with a circle cushioned seat that attaches to an adjustable metal stand and five wheels. The recalled office chairs were sold in white, black, gray, floral, pink, orange, navy, light blue, brown, mint and cream colors. The cushion is covered in either velvet, linen, boucle or faux leather.

The recalled products were sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense stores nationwide from June 2019 through December 2022 for between $60 and $70.

The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact TJX for instructions on how to participate in the recall and dispose of the chairs from home to receive a full refund.

Consumers can also return the recalled chairs to any Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods or Homesense store for a full refund.

