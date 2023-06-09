TJX Recalls Haining Degao Benches

(RTTNews) - TJX Companies Inc. is recalling about 10,850 units of Haining Degao Benches citing fall risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves benches with a cushion top and four wooden legs that screw into the bench. The cushion top was sold in navy, gray, cream, white and yellow. "HAINING DEGAO HOME FURNISHINGS CO., LTD." and "MADE IN CHINA" are printed on a label underneath the bench.

The benches were manufactured in China and sold at Marshalls and T.J. Maxx stores nationwide from December 2021 through March 2023 for about $130.

According to the agency, the benches' legs can break or detach from the recalled bench when a consumer is seated on the bench, posing a fall hazard.

The recall was initiated after the Massachusetts-based firm received 21 reports of the legs breaking or detaching from the bench when a consumer was seated on a bench at a store. These included 17 reports of injuries involving bruises, scratches and back strains.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled benches and contact TJX to receive a full refund. Consumers can also return the recalled benches to any Marshalls or T.J. Maxx store for a full refund.

