TJX Recalls 30,600 Nest Swing Egg Chairs

(RTTNews) - Off-price department store chain TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has recalled about 30,600 Nest Swing Egg chairs due to risk of falling.

The chairs, which were sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores, can tip over or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

The recall involves nest swing egg chairs sold under the Tommy Bahama and Martha Stewart brands. The chairs have a metal circle base that attaches to a metal pole, from which the oval-shaped wicker chairs hang by hook and chain. The chairs were sold with a round cushion for seating and a hangtag with the brand name "Martha Stewart" or "Tommy Bahama."

The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled egg chairs and return them to any Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, or Homesense stores for their choice of either a full refund or a refund in the form of a store gift card.

TJX has received 27 reports of the chairs collapsing or tipping over, including 19 reports of injuries, including cuts, scrapes, soreness and one report of broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

