TJX price target raised to $142 from $138 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on TJX (TJX) to $142 from $138 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following what the firm calls “a very re-affirming quarter.” While more of the comp from International and less from Marmaxx “would normally reduce the quality of the quarter,” the comment that Q4 is off to a “strong” start should override any Q3 concerns, according to the analyst, who adds “we don’t expect to hear that strength echoed across the sector with upcoming reports before Black Friday.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TJX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.