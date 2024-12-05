TJX price target raised to $138 from $133 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on TJX (TJX) to $138 from $133 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm met with management and noted the tone regarding recent share gains, attractive assortments, marketing momentum, and positive customer traffic suggest the company is on pace for a strong close to the year.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TJX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.