TJX price target raised to $138 from $133 at Baird

December 05, 2024 — 06:56 am EST

Baird raised the firm’s price target on TJX (TJX) to $138 from $133 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm met with management and noted the tone regarding recent share gains, attractive assortments, marketing momentum, and positive customer traffic suggest the company is on pace for a strong close to the year.

